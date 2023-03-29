People are likely to turn to short-form video alternatives from Meta Platforms Inc. (Reels), Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube (Shorts) and Snap Inc. (Spotlight), Morgan Stanley said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Two-year Treasury yield steady at 4.06% as traders eye inflation data due Friday - March 29, 2023
- The Margin: How much does owning a dog or cat cost? 4 in 10 people are cutting back on groceries to buy dog food - March 29, 2023
- : Without TikTok, what would Americans do with their 53 billion free hours? - March 29, 2023