WK Kellogg Co.’s stock KLG was up by 2.8% in premarket trading after the cereal company that was formerly part of snack giant Kellanova K said its third-quarter profit rose by 82.6%. WK Kellogg said its net income increased to $42 million, or 49 cents a share, from $23 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. WK Kellogg handily beat the FactSet consensus estimate for earnings of 26 cents a share. Revenue dipped by 1.9% to $692 million. Adjusted for the split, sales also fell 1.9% to $684 million, ahead of the analyst expectation of $666.3 million. WK Kellogg became an independent company on Oct. 2. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

