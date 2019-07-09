If this case is successful, Amazon will no longer be able to say, ‘Hey we’re not responsible for what’s on our website,’ the woman’s lawyer David Wilk tells MarketWatch.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Woman says she was partially blinded by a retractable dog leash from Amazon — how her lawsuit could threaten Big Tech - July 8, 2019
- Judge knocks down Trump rule requiring drug ads to reveal prices - July 8, 2019
- Key Words: Too broke to retire? Fox Business guest says working into old age is a ‘blessing’ - July 8, 2019