The dissenting Justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, came out swinging against the majority’s legal reasoning.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Women lacking financial resources will suffer’: Dissenting Supreme Court justices paint bleak picture for low-income women seeking abortions in post-Roe America - June 26, 2022
- Key Words: Medical groups warn of ‘negative mental-health outcomes’ after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade - June 25, 2022
- : 5 ways the housing market left buyers in the dust — and it’s not over yet - June 25, 2022