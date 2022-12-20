Workday Inc. WDAY said late Tuesday it appointed Carl Eschenbach to serve as co-chief executive along with co-founder and chairman Aneel Bhusri effective immediately. Eschenbach is a partner at private equity firm Sequoia Capital, and will stay with the firm in a “venture partner capacity.” Workday expects the co-CEO arrangement to last until January 2024, when it is expected Eschenbach will become sole CEO. The appointment comes as Chano Fernandez steps down as co-CEO and a board member effective immediately, the company said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
