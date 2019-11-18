Workday stock falls after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Workday Inc. are off 0.9% in Monday morning trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, citing slowing human-capital-management momentum and a more challenging spending landscape. “While we are circumspect to downgrade a stock already down >25% from its highs, Workday likely struggles to regain prior levels in the near-term as investors and consensus adjust to the new glide path for subscription growth,” he wrote. Weiss lowered his price target to $180 from $219 on Workday’s stock, which has fallen 15% over the past three months. The S&P 500 has increased 8% in that time. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

