Workday Inc. WDAY stock climbed 4.5% in extended trading Thursday after the company reported quarterly results that edged the estimates of analysts. Workday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $78.7 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $64.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.43 a share. Revenue climbed 16% to $1.79 billion, from $1.54 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net income of $1.26 a share on revenue of $1.77 billion. Shares of Workday have soared 35% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 14%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

