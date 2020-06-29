Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Workhorse stock soars on heavy volume, has more than tripled amid 8-day win streak

Workhorse stock soars on heavy volume, has more than tripled amid 8-day win streak

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 15 mins ago

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. soared 48% on very heavy volume Monday, putting them on track for an 8-day win streak, as the electric van maker was added to the Russell 3000 index as of the opening bell. Trading volume was 92.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 12.1 million shares. The stock has more than tripled (up 253%) during its current winning streak, lifting Workhorse’s market capitalization to $1.03 billion. An 8-day win streak would be the longest since the 8-day stretched ending July 15, 2019. The company had announced last Tuesday that it had “successfully completed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards” testing for its C650 and C1000 all-electric delivery vans. And Friday, ecommerce giant Amazon.com Inc. announced a deal to buy self-driving technology company Zoox, with analysts estimating a purchase price of over $1 billion, according to an Associated Press report. Shares of other electric vehicle makers were also rising Monday, amid a broader stock market rally, but by less than Workhorse’s stock. Shares of Tesla Inc. rose 3.4%, Nio Inc. advanced 4.4% and Nikola Corp. rallied 4.9%, while the S&P 500 surged 1.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.