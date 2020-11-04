European investors took the U.S. election’s uncertain results in their stride on Wednesday, as world leaders refrained from commenting on the tight race and the two candidates’ conflicting claims.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- London Markets: Royal Mail and AstraZeneca among London’s winners on Wednesday - November 4, 2020
- : World leaders and markets brace for uncertainty of tight U.S. election - November 4, 2020
- : U.S. Treasury to auction $122 billion next week in refunding, $10 billion larger than last quarter - November 4, 2020