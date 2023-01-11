Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment climbed 6% in premarket trade after two wrestling news reporters tweeted that Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund is buying the company, which has not been confirmed by either side. Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO of the sports-entertainment empire and daughter of returning Chairman Vince McMahon, abruptly announced she is leaving late Tuesday, as her father said he planned to sell the company. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Mortgage demand ticks up in first week of 2023 due to refinancing activity - January 11, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasury yields slip after World Bank warning adds to global growth concerns and traders eye inflation data - January 11, 2023
- Need to Know: There’s a big gap between how companies and the government measure profits. Historically, that’s been a bad sign for stocks - January 11, 2023