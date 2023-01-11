Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment climbed 6% in premarket trade after two wrestling news reporters tweeted that Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund is buying the company, which has not been confirmed by either side. Stephanie McMahon, co-CEO of the sports-entertainment empire and daughter of returning Chairman Vince McMahon, abruptly announced she is leaving late Tuesday, as her father said he planned to sell the company. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story