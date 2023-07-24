Worldcoin traded as high as $3.58, according to Coinmarketcap, as the cryptocurrency co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman launched. Worldcoin says it will let users remain anonymous but will verify they are human by an imaging scan of an eye. “Worldcoin consists of a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being human. We hope that, where the rules are less clear, such as in the U.S., steps will be taken so more people can benefit from both,” the company said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

