World’s largest asset manager BlackRock joins $41 trillion climate-change investing pact

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with more than $6.8 trillion under its control, becomes the latest signatory to the influential Climate Action 100+. It’s a pact that is increasingly pushing, although with spotty results so far, many of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters take action on man-made climate change.
