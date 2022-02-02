: Worried about side effects, most parents say they won’t get their children under 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 when it’s available

Parents are more willing to get their older children vaccinated, according to a new KFF report.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Living With Climate Change: Heat pumps, EV chargers and these home improvements can net an average $500 in savings — EPA expands Energy Star program - February 2, 2022
- Washington Watch: Biden’s partisan agenda is ‘indefinitely delayed’ after Sen. Lujan’s hospitalization, analysts say - February 2, 2022
- The Tell: Global issuance of ‘impact bonds’ crosses $1 trillion threshold in 2021 for first time, according to report - February 2, 2022