Shares of ad agency WPP UK:WPP rose 3% in early London trade after saying it’s making a content engine in partnership with AI chipmaker Nvidia NVDA. The companies said the engine will allow WPP to make large volumes of brand advertising content such as images or videos and experiences like 3D product configurators more tailored and immersive.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story