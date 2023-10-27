Wrangler and Lee jeans parent Kontoor Brands Inc. KTB raised its quarterly dividend by 4.2%, to 50 cents a share from 48 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Dec. 8 will be paid the new dividend on Dec. 18. Based on Thursday’s stock closing price of $47.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 SPX of 1.68% and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y of 4.845%. Kontoor’s stock, which was still inactive in the premarket, has rallied 13.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has declined 8.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

