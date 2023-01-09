Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA were up 2.5% in trading on Monday afternoon after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering pricing its COVID-19 vaccine at $110 to $130 per dose. That’s the same price range that Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech BNTX suggested for their COVID vaccine once the COVID vaccines move into a commercial market. They are currently purchased and distributed by the U.S. government. Moderna’s stock is down 13.4% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX has declined 17.0%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

