Wunong Net’s stock more than doubles in its public debut

Shares of Wunong Net Technology Co. Ltd. rocketed out of the gate Tuesday, as the China-based food products e-commerce company’s stock as more than doubled in its public debut. The stock’s first trade on the Nasdaq exchange was at $7.98 at 10:27 a.m. Eastern, or 59.6% above the initial public offering price of $5.00. The company sold 5 million shares in the IPO to raise $25 million, while the underwriters purchased 999,910 shares from a selling shareholder for nearly $5 million. With 25 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the IPO pricing valued the company at $125 million. The stock has burst higher after the open, and was last up 106.1% at $10.31. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF was edging up 0.2%, the iShares MSCI China ETF was gaining 0.1% and the S&P 500 was tacking on 0.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

