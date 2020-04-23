WWE reports booming profit and sales after furloughing wrestlers and other employees

Critics have body-slammed World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for continuing to hold live events and furloughing employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, but investors rewarded the sports-entertainment company Thursday after it reported booming earnings and revenue.
