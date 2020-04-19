Wynn CEO calls for reopening Las Vegas Strip by mid- to late May

Matt Maddox, chief executive of Wynn Resorts Ltd. , on Sunday called for the Las Vegas Strip to reopen in mid- to late May, as long as a number of health precautions are taken. In an op-ed published by the Nevada Independent, Maddox said parts of Nevada’s economy should start reopening in early May. Casinos and other nonessential businesses in Nevada have been closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maddox noted Wynn was the first casino operator to close its doors, and is paying employees through May 15. However, “It is costing us approximately $3 million per day or $180 million for two months,” he wrote. “Our economy is in a freefall. Nevada will likely be one of the hardest hit states in the nation and suffer very high unemployment. It is imperative to flatten this curve so we can re-emerge in a safe, sustainable way.” Maddox said Nevada is well positioned to reopen and has flattened its curve of infections enough to start the reopening process, assuming the state’s infection rate continues to decrease. Maddox also included a 23-page plan for reopening, including reduced capacity in hotels and casinos, thermal cameras at points of entry and wearing face masks. Wynn shares are down 43% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s 11% decline.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

