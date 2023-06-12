X-Energy Reactor Co. and Ares Acquisition Corp. AAC on Monday lowered the price of their projected business combination by $300 million to $1.8 billion. “By establishing a more attractive entry point for investors, X-energy and AAC believe the revised valuation reinforces the long-term value creation opportunity for, and the companies’ alignment with, shareholders,” the companies said. Ares Acquisition Corp. and X-Energy initially announced their merger on Dec. 6. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : X-Energy Reactor and Ares Acquisition Corp. cut $300 million off merger price - June 12, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasury yields firm ahead of inflation data and Fed decision - June 12, 2023
- : Nasdaq stock falls after deal to buy Adenza for $10.5 billion in cash and stock from Thoma Bravo - June 12, 2023