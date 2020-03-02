Xerox launches tender offer for HP; HP board to review

Xerox Holdings Corp. on Monday launched its cash-and-stock tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of HP Inc. for $24 a share, comprising $18.40 in cash, and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share. “Our proposal offers progress over entrenchment,” John Visentin, chief executive of Xerox, said in a statement. “HP shareholders will receive $27 billion in immediate, upfront cash while retaining significant, long-term upside through equity ownership in a combined company with greater free cash flow to invest in growth and return to shareholders.” HP said its board is reviewing the unsolicited bid.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story