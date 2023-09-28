Shares of Xerox Holdings Corp. XRX rallied 2.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the printer and copy machines maker said it would buy back all of its shares owned by activist investor Carl Icahn for $542 million.More to come.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
