For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, China’s President Xi Jinping held a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader said on his Twitter account. He called it “long and meaningful” conversation and said, along with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, the call “will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.” Chinese television also reported that the call was made. China has sought to be a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

