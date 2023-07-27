Shares of XPeng Inc. XPEV ran up 6.6% toward a fresh 11-month high in premarket trading Thursday, to extend the big rally in the previous session. The China-based electric vehicle maker’s stock has shot up 26.7% on Wednesday, the biggest one-day gain in eight months and the to the highest close since Aug. 22, 2022, after Volkswagen AG VWAGYXE:VOW said it was making a $700 million investment. Shares of XPeng rivals in China also extended gains, with Nio Inc.’s stock NIO climbing 5.1% toward a nine-month high after run up 10.6% on Wednesday, and Li Auto Inc. shares LI gaining 0.8% after rallying 3.6% the day before.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

