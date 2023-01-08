XPeng’s stock plunged Friday, to suffer a near-record one-day decline, as Tesla price cuts weighed on China-based electric vehicle makers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : XPeng stock just misses a record selloff, snaps 5-day win streak - January 8, 2023
- Market Extra: The Dow takes ‘important first step’ toward a new bull market - January 8, 2023
- : Noncompete agreements will be a thing of the past for workers — from hairstylists to executives — if federal regulators have their way - January 7, 2023