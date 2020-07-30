XPO Logistics stock falls 5% despite company’s narrower Q2 loss

XPO Logistics Inc. shares fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and sales came in above forecasts. XPO said it lost $132 million, or $1.45 a share, in the second quarter, contrasting with a profit of $122 million, or $1.19 a share, in the same period in 2019. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost $57 million, or 63 cents a share, versus an adjusted profit of $1.28 a share a year ago. Revenue fell to $3.50 billion from $4.24 billion in the same period in 2019. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected an adjusted loss of 76 cents a share on sales of $3.36 billion. The company guided for a third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of “at least” $350 million. “The ramifications of COVID-19 dominated the second quarter,” Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs said in a statement. “Business trends improved across our segments and geographies as the quarter progressed, and continued in July. We’ve seen a recovery take hold in Europe and start in North America.” E-commerce continues to be the company’s “strongest tailwind,” he said. The shares ended the regular trading session up 3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story