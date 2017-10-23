XPO Logistics to hire 6,000-plus seasonal workers, up from 1,000 last year

XPO Logistics Inc. , a supply-chain solutions company with more than 90,000 employees, said Monday that it will hire more than 6,000 seasonal workers in the U.S. That’s up from 1,000 last year, due mostly to e-commerce growth. XPO says it currently manages logistics for more than $85 billion in goods around the world. XPO Logistics shares are inactive in premarket trading, and up 98% for the last year. The S&P 500 index is up 20.3% for the past 12 months.

