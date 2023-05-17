Transportation company XPO Inc. XPO on Wednesday announced a proposed offering of $830 million in senior secured notes due 2028 and $450 million of senior unsecured notes due 2031 in one or more private placements. Proceeds ill be used along with a new term loan and cash on hand to repay existing term loan principal and accrued interest. The announcement comes a day after Pfizer Inc. PFE borrowed $31 billion a mega bond deal as companies pick up the pace of borrowing ahead of potential market turmoil tied to the U.S. debt-ceiling fight.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story