Transportation company XPO Inc. XPO on Wednesday announced a proposed offering of $830 million in senior secured notes due 2028 and $450 million of senior unsecured notes due 2031 in one or more private placements. Proceeds ill be used along with a new term loan and cash on hand to repay existing term loan principal and accrued interest. The announcement comes a day after Pfizer Inc. PFE borrowed $31 billion a mega bond deal as companies pick up the pace of borrowing ahead of potential market turmoil tied to the U.S. debt-ceiling fight.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Netflix says it has nearly 5 million monthly active users on its ad-supported tier - May 17, 2023
- Earnings Results: Boot Barn stock down more than 15% after mixed quarter, same-store sales drop - May 17, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: Cunning con artist convicted in phony-check scheme involving made-up charities and the worrying trend of Americans not paying off their credit-card debt - May 17, 2023