Xponential Fitness Inc. XPOF set three-year operating targets on Wednesday, ahead of an analyst and investor day. The Irvine, Calif-based franchisor of fitness brands said it is targeting 500 new studio openings in 2026, system-wide sales of $2.33 billion and revenue of $405.0 million. For 2023, the company is “confident” it can achieve the high end of the range for guidance provided with second-quarter earnings on Aug. 3. That was for new studio openings of 540 to 560, system-wide sales of $1.385 billion to $1.395 billion and revenue of $295.0 million to $305.0 million. The company said it’s also entered a collaboration agreement with Gympass, a corporate well-being platform. “With more than 15,000 corporate customers and two million paid subscribers, all ten brands will be available on the Gympass app in October, which will utilize excess inventory to offer Xponential classes to a new market of potential customers and drive incremental studio revenue,” the company said in a statement. Xponential’s stock was up 2% premarket but has fallen 1.7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

