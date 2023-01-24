The research says that a large number of companies based in the European Union and G-7 nations are still operating in Russia.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Jonathan Burton’s Life Savings: ‘The Nasdaq is our favorite short.’ This market strategist sees recession and a credit crunch slamming stocks in 2023. - January 24, 2023
- Earnings Results: Microsoft stock gains as earnings decline but cloud growth hits target - January 24, 2023
- Earnings Results: As Texas Instruments predicted, auto-chip sales are the only bright spot, and shares are calm - January 24, 2023