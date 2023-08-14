Country Garden stock tumbled 18% in Hong Kong trading after it said trading for several onshore bonds would be suspended and Morgan Stanley downgraded the troubled Chinese developer.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Movers & Shakers: AMC shares tumble on revised stock-conversion plan, while U.S. Steel stock surges on takeover bid, and more moving stocks. - August 14, 2023
- : ‘Years to recover.’ Country Garden shares slump 18% after Morgan Stanley downgrade, bonds suspended - August 14, 2023
- Bond Report: Treasurys hold their ground ahead of retail sales data, Fed minutes in coming days - August 14, 2023