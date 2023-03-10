Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday she’s tracking Silicon Valley Bank’s problems as it deals with big losses. “You mentioned Silicon Valley Bank. There are recent developments that concern a few banks that I’m monitoring very carefully, and when banks experience financial losses, it is and it should be a matter of concern,” she said, while testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee. The stock of Silicon Valley Bank parent company SVB Financial Group [s: SIVB] has been plunging after the company disclosed large losses from securities sales and a stock offering meant to provide a boost to its balance sheet.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

