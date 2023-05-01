Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday warned that the U.S. could breach its debt ceiling as soon as June 1. “After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time,” she told House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other bipartisan leaders in a letter. McCarthy and congressional Republicans want spending cuts in exchange for raising the borrowing limit, while the Biden administration insists it be raised without condition. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

