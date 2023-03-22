Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said her agency hasn’t looked at expanding FDIC deposit insurance. Yellen is testifying in the Senate, where she was asked about reports that officials are studying ways to expand FDIC coverage to all deposits. “This not something we have looked at, it’s not something that we’re considering,” she said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

