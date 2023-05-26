Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said Congress must raise or suspend the U.S. debt ceiling by June 5 or risk a default. Yellen had previously said June 1 for a default. “We now estimate that Treasury will have insufficient resources to satisfy the government’s obligations if Congress has not raised or suspended the debt limit by June 5,” she wrote in a letter to lawmakers. Debt-ceiling talks are continuing between the Biden White House and congressional Republicans. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story