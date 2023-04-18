Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to give a Thursday speech about the U.S.’s economic relationship with China, the Treasury Department said Tuesday. The secretary will detail the Biden administration’s “principal objectives” in its relations with China, the Treasury said, including a level playing field for U.S. workers and businesses. Her speech comes as the U.S. and its allies are reportedly grappling with how to pare economic relationships with China, while preserving broader trade and investment flows. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Yellen to give speech on U.S. economic policy toward China - April 18, 2023
- TaxWatch: ‘This was a test for the IRS’: Call wait times are down, but so are IRS refund amounts — Tax Day 2023 by the numbers - April 18, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices mark first gain in 3 sessions, a day after dipping below $2,000 per ounce - April 18, 2023