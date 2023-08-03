Yelp Inc.’s YELP stock climbed 4% in extended trading Thursday after the company reported quarterly results that topped analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Yelp reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $14.8 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with net income of $8 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Net revenue was a record $337.1 million, compared with $298.9 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net income of 16 cents a share on revenue of $326 million. Shares of Yelp have catapulted 57% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has increased 17%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story