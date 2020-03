A stunning move overnight into bonds sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury to a new record low. The yield on the 10-year fell 14 basis points to 0.78%. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. U.S. stock futures slumped, with Dow industrials futures down 274 points, and the dollar lost ground to the Japanese yen and the euro .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

