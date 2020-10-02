You can soon buy Playboy stock again as iconic brand returns to public markets using a pandemic-era favorite path

Playboy Enterprises Inc. is merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp., bringing the iconic brand back to public markets after about 11 years as a private company.
