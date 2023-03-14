According to a new report by Bankrate, the number of single female homeowners continues to surpass the number of male homeowners.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : These are the 9 best cars for families in 2023, according to U.S. News - March 13, 2023
- : ‘You don’t need a man anymore’: More single women than single men own property. - March 13, 2023
- The Moneyist: My father’s business is worth millions. He married his caregiver, who is 40 years his junior. He is afraid she will do him harm. How do we stop her inheriting? - March 13, 2023