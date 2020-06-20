Your blood type may help determine your odds of contracting coronavirus, study finds

People with Type A blood were ‘associated with’ a 45% ‘higher risk of acquiring COVID-19’ compared to people with other blood types, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
