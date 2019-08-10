Researchers at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. have discovered a flaw in one of the most-deployed pieces of software in the world that undergirds the contacts list on Apple Inc. iPhones and plays an important in nearly every popular computing platform.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Your iPhone contacts list could be a vulnerable target - August 10, 2019
- NewsWatch: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in New Yorkjail, political leaders demand answers - August 10, 2019
- Green Sheet: San Francisco airport bans plastic water bottle sales; McDonald’s warns thick paper straws can’t be recycled - August 10, 2019