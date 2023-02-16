YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki is stepping down from the Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG video service after nine years at the helm. In a blog post, Wojcicki wrote “I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.” She will be replaced by Neal Mohan, a longtime Googler who came to the company in the DoubleClick acquisition of 2007 and has been serving as YouTube’s chief product officer. Mohan “has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform,” Wojcicki wrote, adding that he “will be a terrific leader for YouTube.” Wojcicki plans to stick around to help with the transition to Mohan as CEO, and has agreed to serve as an advisor to Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai, which she said would “allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies.” Google stock was trading near even Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

