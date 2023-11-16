Yum China Holdings Inc. YUMC said Thursday it has entered into share buyback agreements in the U.S. and Hong Kong for an aggregate $750 million in 2024. The move is part of a plan to return $3 billion to shareholders and buybacks in the period stretching from 2024 to 2026. The stock was up 0.7% premarket but has fallen 16% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

