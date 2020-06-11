Yum sues Grubhub over terminated distribution deal: report

Yum Brands Inc. , the owner of Taco Bell, is suing Grubhub for allegedly violating terms of a distribution deal reached in 2018, according to a CNBC report on Thursday. The arrangement required Grubhub to give Yum favorable pricing and service levels for thousands of Taco Bell and KFC restaurants. The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims Grubhub Chief Executive Matt Maloney abruptly ended the deal this month, claiming Yum’s work with Uber Eats and Postmates violated terms of the deal. Yum denies the allegation. Grubhub was not immediately available for comment. Shares of Yum and Grubhub were flat in after-hours trading Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

