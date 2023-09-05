Zai Lab Ltd.’s American depositary receipts ZLAB jumped 14% premarket on Tuesday after Seagen Inc. SGEN and Genmab A/S GMAB announced that Tivdak, their treatment for cervical cancer, improved patients’ overall survival in a late-stage study. Zai Lab is collaborating with the companies on a China extension study, which has been initiated and continues to enroll patients, Seagen and Genmab said in a release Monday. Zai Lab and Seagen late last year announced a collaboration for the development and commercialization of Tivdak in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2021 granted accelerated approval for Tivdak for treatment of adults with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Zai Lab’s ADR has dropped 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

