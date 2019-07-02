Zenabis to sell $23 million worth of marijuana to Tilray

Zenabis Global Inc. said early Tuesday that it had inked an agreement with Tilray Inc. to supply it with C$30 million ($22.9 million) worth of dried cannabis. Zenabis stock rose 19.8% before being halted, according to FactSet. Tilray stock fell 1.3%. Zenabis is set to deliver the first shipment in October and said that it does not expect the new supply agreement to impact its supply agreements with existing customers. Zenabis says it will get the cash ahead of delivery. Tilray Chief Executive Brendan Kennedy has said in the past that the company has had difficulty securing adequate supply from Canadian licensed pot producers. In a statement, Zenabis CEO Andrew Grieve said that the supply agreement makes the company less reliant on its outstanding debt. “This arrangement significantly reduces the requirement for potential further draws on our $60 million unsecured convertible debenture facility,” Grieve said. Zenabis stock has fallen 72% this year, as the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF rose 28%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

