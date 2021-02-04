Zendesk stock gains after Q4 sales beat, more bookings

Shares of Zendesk Inc. rose more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the software company reported fourth-quarter sales above Wall Street views. Zendesk said it lost $70 million, or 60 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of 32 cents a share a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 11 cents a share in the quarter, compared with 10 cents a share a year ago. Revenue rose 23% to $283.5 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Zendesk to report adjusted EPS of 15 cents a share on sales of $278 million. After “the initial shock of the pandemic,” quarterly new business and expansion bookings grew nearly 60% from the end of the first quarter through the end of the fourth, Zendesk said. Zendesk guided for first-quarter sales between $291 million and $296 million, and full-year 2021 sales between $1.28 billion and $1.30 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day up 2.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

