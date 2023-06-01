Zendesk Inc. plans to reduce its workforce by an additional 8% in a second wave of layoffs within the next year, the software-as-a-service company said on Wednesday. Chief Executive Tom Eggemeier attributed the decision to “macroeconomic conditions” and an increasingly competitive market. The cuts are expected to affect about 320 of Zendesk’s 4,000 employees, according to the company’s website. In November, Zendesk laid off 300 workers.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

