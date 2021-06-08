Zhangmen Education Inc. received a warm welcome on Wall Street Tuesday, as the China-based online education company’s stock opened 40% above its initial public offering price, then rose further. The stock’s first trade on the NYSE was at $16.13 at 11:34 a.m. Eastern for 84,000 shares, above the IPO price of $11.50. The stock was recently up 53% in afternoon trading on volume of 1.8 million shares, enough to make it the biggest gainer on the NYSE, to lift the company’s market capitalization to $2.39 billion, according to FactSet. The stock’s big rally comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.1% and iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 0.7%, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Zhangmen Education’s stock surges out of the gate, and keeps rising
